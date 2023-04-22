POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
PTO craft sale and silent auction
The area parent teacher organization (PTO) is having a craft sale and silent auction today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 773 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Nancy Wibbeler at 615-364-4157.
Blood drive
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center conference room, located at 303 East Main St. in Hartsville.
To give blood, individuals can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code Preds19.
All donors will be entered into a drawing for a giveaway.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054.
Friends and family day at Hartsville Church of Christ
The Hartsville Church of Christ is hosting a friends and family day on April 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 108 Halltown Road in Hartsville.
The speaker will be Jerry Burchett.
There will be a fellowship meal after the worship service.
For more information, contact the Hartsville Church of Christ at 615-374-2672.
Serve community day
The Hartsville Original Church of God is hosting a Hartsville Serve Community Day on April 30 at 11 a.m. at the Hartsville Original Church of God, located at 166 Stott Ave. in Hartsville.
There will be food, music, and fellowship at the event.
For more information, contact Cynthia Todd at 615-214-3321.
Benefit raffle
There will be a raffle held on April 29 at noon, via Facebook Live, for a chance to win tickets to the Taylor Swift concerts to be held in Nashville on May 5 and May 7.
The first drawing is for the concert on May 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Nissan Stadium, section 230, row H, seats 9 and 10.
The second drawing is for the concert on May 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Nissan Stadium, section 128, row T, seats 5 and 6.
Raffle tickets prices are $10 for one, $25 for three, and $100 for 20.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Harts Vegas Etc., located 207C Broadway St. in Hartsville, or Darrell’s Auto Parts, located at 209 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
All proceeds will be given to the families of Annabelle Salyer and Vickie Thaxton to help cover medical expenses incurred during their battles with cancer.
For more information, contact Beverly Atwood at 615-477-2948.
Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market
The Hartsville Farmer and Artisan Market will be open on May 6 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The market will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held each month on the Saturday after the county commission meets at 10 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Highway Commission will meet on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the highway department, located at 537 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center events
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Pickle ball
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Painting
12:30 p.m. — Walking
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9 a.m. — Potluck (attendees are asked to bring napkins as their monthly donation)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Sole sisters walking
2 p.m. — Bowling in Lebanon ($3 fee)
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (paper roll spring flower)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Book club
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.