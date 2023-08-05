POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Hartsville Farmers and Artisan MarketThe Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market will be held on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The market will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more. For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
Watermelon with the mayorWatermelon with the mayor will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Farmers and Artisan Market at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community anniversary celebrationHartsville First United Methodist Church is having a community celebration to commemorate its 180th anniversary on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The celebration includes free barbeque, music, games, arts and crafts and more. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Tim Dunnavant at 931-202-0105.
Food giveawayThe Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is sponsoring a food giveaway from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The event is for Trousdale County residents only. For more information, contact Pam Palmer at 615-417-1523 or ppalmer@midcumberland.org.
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 615-374-2904.
MeetingsThe Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce is holding a luncheon on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the water department, located at 322 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the election office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District’s regular quarterly board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the sheriff’s station, located at 210 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 219 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior CenterMonday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Zumba
11 a.m. — Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall address
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9:30 a.m. — Trip to Lebanon shops and lunch at Wendy’s ($3 fee)
Friday
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
11:30 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial LibraryMonday
All day — Maker Monday (handprint sunflower craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
