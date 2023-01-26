POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Hartsville Rotary father-daughter danceThe Hartsville Rotary Club will be hosting its annual father-daughter dance on Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Admission is $25 couple and $5 per additional child.
For more information, e-mail Chris Gregory at gregorychris438@gmail.com.
Nashville Predators Blood Drive
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on Feb. 23 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Preds19.
Scholarship essay contestThe Hartsville Original Church of God Scholarship Committee is sponsoring an essay contest for all 2023 Trousdale County High School seniors with a current minimum grade-point average of 2.5 or higher. The winner will receive a $500 college scholarship.
Essays must be no less than 150 words and no more than 300 words. Essays must be legible. Name, address, phone number, and email must be included on all essay submissions. There can only be one entry per student.
Essays should be postmarked or emailed to cynthia.t01@outlook.com no later than Feb 24.
To receive the scholarship, the winner must be present at the scholarship program on March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hartsville Original Church of God, located at 166 Stott Ave. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Kevin Barr at 615-680-3275.
Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center essay contestThe Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center is sponsoring an essay contest for students from Trousdale, Sumner, Macon, Smith, and Wilson counties.
Entry categories include: seventh/eighth grade, ninth/10th grade, and 11th/12th grade.
The first-place prize for each entry category is $100, and the second-place prize is $50.
The essay theme is “Pro-Life Pregnancy Resource Centers in the Post Roe vs. Wade World.”
All essays should be received no later than March 1.
For more information, visit pregnancycenterhartsville.org/essaycontest.
Coffee with the mayorCoffee with the mayor will be held on February 11 at 8 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Trousdale Senior Center eventsThursday
Noon — Potluck luncheon (individuals need to bring Solo cups as a donation for this month)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Valentine craft
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — The needle hour
10:30 — Current events with Natalie
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library eventsThursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (winter hat craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Book club
