POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market
The Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market will be open today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The market will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
School registration roundup
The Trousdale County School District is holding its annual pre-k, Head Start, and kindergarten registration round-up on May 17 and May 18 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
For more information, visit www.tcschools.org.
Fundraising yard sale
The Trousdale County Senior Center is having a fundraising yard sale on May 19 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Foodland parking lot, located at 106 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Donations are also being accepted.
All proceeds will go to the senior center.
For more information, contact the Trousdale County Senior Center at 615-374-1102.
Hartsville Rotary Club annual golf tournament
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring a golf tournament on May 20 at Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin.
All proceeds from the tournament go to support local Rotary projects in the community.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Community church worship night
The Journey Church is leading a worship night on May 21 at 5 p.m. at Hartsville First United Methodist Church, located at 224 River St. in Hartsville.
The Journey Church praise team will lead worship, and Matt Brown will deliver the message.
Hartsville First United Methodist Church will provide a meal following the service.
For more information, contact Tim Dunnavant at 931-202-0105.
TCHS/Ward School all-class reunion
The Trousdale County High School/Ward School all-class reunion will be held on June 3 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Jerry Richmond at 615-633-1937 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held on the May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Farmer’s Harvest restaurant, located at 226 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the water department building, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the elections office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 210 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on May 13 at 2 p.m. at the Trousdale County Archives, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville. The speaker will be from the Farm in Summertown, a group that is known for its peaceful approach to living and farming. Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Title I meeting
Trousdale County Elementary School is holding a Title I meeting on May 17 at 3 p.m. at the school, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss spending for Title I funds for the 2023-2024 school year. The Parent Involvement Plan and the School Compact will also be reviewed.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call the school at 615-374-3752.
Trousdale County Senior Center events
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Pickle ball
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11:15 a.m. — Walking
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
8 a.m. — Set up for yard sale (sign-up to volunteer)
Friday
8 a.m. — Yard sale
Saturday
8 a.m. — Yard Sale
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (paper plate farm animal)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
