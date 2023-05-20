POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Community church worship night
The Journey Church is leading a worship night tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Hartsville First United Methodist Church, located at 224 River St. in Hartsville.
The Journey Church praise team will lead worship, and Matt Brown will deliver the message.
Hartsville First United Methodist Church will provide a meal following the service.
For more information, contact Tim Dunnavant at 931-202-0105.
TCHS/Ward School all-class reunion
The Trousdale County High School/Ward School all-class reunion will be held on June 3 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Jerry Richmond at 615-633-1937 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Nashville Predators blood drive
The Nashville Predators Hartsville community blood drive will be held on June 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
Please call Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 to check on available space for walk-ins on the day of the drive.
Independence Day festival
The third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held each month on the Saturday after the county commission meets at 9 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the fire department building, located at 217 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Water and Sewer Utility District will hold its regular meeting on June 5 at 6 p.m. at the new utility district office, located at 322 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact 615-374-3484, ext. 1127.
Trousdale County Senior Center events
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Pickle ball
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11:15 a.m. — Walking
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
5 p.m. — Water class
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure check by Trousdale Medical Center
Noon — Potluck
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Sole Sisters walking
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (caterpillar craft)
All day — Summer reading sign-up begins
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
