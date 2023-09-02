POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Food giveaway
The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is sponsoring a food giveaway from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville. The event is for Trousdale County residents only.
For more information, contact Pam Palmer at 615-417-1523 or ppalmer@midcumberland.org.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14. Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Bake sale fundraiser
The Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church is holding a bake sale on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Foodland parking lot, located at 106 McMurry Blvd. East in Hartsville.
The bake sale will feature a variety of sweets, fish, and barbecue.
For more information, contact Mary Malone at 615-655-5283.
Alpha Games First Responder Festival
Crossroads Mission Care is sponsoring the Alpha Games First Responder Festival on Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville. The festival is open to the public.
For more information, contact Patti Carter at 615-738-0823, or Gil Carter at 615-738-0822.
Gun raffle
The Hartsville Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is sponsoring a gun raffle on Sept. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. at the VFW Post, located at 209 E. Main Street in Hartsville. Tickets are available for a $10 donation per ticket. Raffle winners do not have to be present to win, but they must be 21 years old or older, pass a background check, and be a Tennessee resident. For more information, contact Joe Pinkoski at 615-626-3390.
Celtic Evensong service
St. Michael’s Anglican Church is holding a Celtic evensong service that will be officiated by new priest David Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at St. Michael’s Anglican Church sanctuary, located at 105 Shiloh Road in Gallatin.
All are welcome. For more information, contact Greg Salchow at 615-670-1441.
Book signing
Former Trousdale County Elementary School Teacher and author Janne Swearengen will be holding a book signing for her new book “The Yorkie Who Sings at Midnight” on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library, located at 211 White Oak St. in Hartsville.
A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to the Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
For more information, contact the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library at 615-374-3677.
Dog show and race fundraiser
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter will be holding an outdoor fundraiser event from Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 420 Paul Thompson Road in Bethpage.
The event will include a canine obstacle 5K race, frisbee competition, dog Halloween costume contest, doggy talent show, food trucks, adoptable pets, and a Sunday race just for kids at noon.
All proceeds will go to the animal shelter and pet rescue.
For more information, call the shelter at 615-480-6022.
Hartsville Fall Festival
The Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market is hosting the Hartsville Fall Festival on Oct. 14, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The festival will feature live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and a fall run to help sponsor Christmas for Kids.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will hold a training session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 219 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
10:30 a.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
10 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
10 a.m. — Painting
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Zumba
11:30 — Gallatin shopping trip
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
4:45 p.m. — Board meeting
6 p.m. — Computer help
Wednesday
All day — Citizen spotlight online and on-site
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
