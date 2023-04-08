POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Team Vickie fundraiser
A fundraiser will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville, to help Vickie Thaxton in her fight against cancer.
There will be a corn hole tournament, a silent auction, and the BBQ Shack will be there serving food at the event. Team Vickie T-shirts will also be available.
For more information, contact Misty Kay Mungle at 615-680-2982.
Key United Methodist family and friends day
Key United Methodist Church is having a family and friends day on April 16 at the church, located at 314 West Main St. in Hartsville.
Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The 2 p.m. guests are Rev. Fred Beasley and Smith Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church from Bethpage.
For more information, contact Key United Methodist Church at 615-374-2442.
Spring revival
Enon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is having a spring revival starting on April 14 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 6465 Highway 231 North in Castalian Springs.
The revival will be conducted by pastor Brent Hall and Johnny Carver
For more information, contact Bridget Gregory at 615-374-8045.
TCAT Hartsville open house and job fair
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is holding an open house and job fair from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Wilson County campus, located at 415 Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.
Campus tours will be given and instructors will be available to speak with at the event.
The event is open to the public.
For businesses and industries wishing to set up a table at the job fair, please follow directions on the provided link, https://engage.tbr.edu/register/hartsvillejobfairapril23.
For information, call TCAT Hartsville at 615-374-2147.
PTO craft sale and silent auction
The parent teacher organization (PTO) is having a craft sale and silent auction on April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 773 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Nancy Wibbeler at 615-364-4157.
Serve community day
The Hartsville Original Church of God is hosting a Hartsville Serve Community Day on April 30 at 11 a.m. at the Hartsville Original Church of God, located at 166 Stott Ave. in Hartsville.
There will be food, music, and fellowship at the event.
For more information, contact Cynthia Todd at 615-214-3321.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held at 9 a.m. on April 15 at Farmers Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will meet on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main Street in Hartsville. The meeting will include a business roundtable with G and L Garden Center, Hibachi Mariachi, and the Faith Farm presenting. The fee for lunch is $10.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Trousdale County Elections Commission, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon at the Trousdale County Health Department, located at 541 East Main St. in Hartsville. The tentative schedule the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023-24 and the review of activities for fiscal year 2022-23. Accommodations for remote teleconferencing can be arranged if notified in advance. It is important to have a majority of the membership present either at the meeting or by teleconferencing to fulfill the requirement set forth by Tennessee Code Annotated 68-2-601(f)(4). For information, call 615-374-2112 or email Hope Gregory at hope.1.gregory@tn.gov.
Trousdale S
enior Center events
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Pickle ball
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Painting
12:30 p.m. — Walking
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
Noon — Spring fling luncheon (registration required, $4 fee)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Sole sisters walking
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (bunny tails)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.