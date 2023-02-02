POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.

Hartsville Rotary father-daughter dance

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be hosting its annual father-daughter dance on Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.

Admission is $25 couple and $5 per additional child.

For more information, e-mail Chris Gregory at gregorychris438@gmail.com.

Nashville Predators Blood Drive

The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on Feb. 23 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Preds19.

Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center essay contest

The Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center is sponsoring an essay contest for students from Trousdale, Sumner, Macon, Smith, and Wilson counties.

Entry categories include: seventh/eighth grade, ninth/10th grade, and 11th/12th grade.

The first-place prize for each entry category is $100, and the second-place prize is $50.

The essay theme is “Pro-Life Pregnancy Resource Centers in the Post Roe vs. Wade World.”

All essays should be received no later than March 1.

For more information, visit pregnancycenterhartsville.org/essaycontest.

Trustee’s office to be open on Saturday

The Trousdale County Trustee’s Office will be open on an upcoming Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon for citizens to have the opportunity to conveniently pay property taxes. The last day to pay 2022 taxes without interest is Feb. 28.

For more information, contact Cindy Carman by calling 615-374-2916.

Coffee with the mayor

Coffee with the mayor will be held on February 11 at 8 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.

For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.

Community Help Center

The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

Call 615-374-2904 for more information.

Meetings

The Trousdale County Personnel Committee will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.

The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.

The Trousdale County Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.

The Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.

Trousdale Senior Center events

Thursday

9 a.m. — Trip to Apple Bottoms and Dollar Tree, with lunch at Pizza Hut ($3 fee)

Friday

8 a.m. — Yoga

9 a.m. — Sail exercise

10 a.m. — Tai Chi

Monday

9 a.m. — Yoga

10 a.m. — Chair volleyball

11 a.m. — Speaker and snacks with Josh Scruggs

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Sail exercise

10 a.m. — Painting

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Line dancing

11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph

Noon — Bingo

Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events

Thursday

10 a.m. — Story time

Saturday

All day — Take your child to the library day

Monday

All day — Maker Monday (valentine hedgehog)

Tuesday

10 a.m. — Story time

Scholarship essay contest

The Hartsville Original Church of God Scholarship Committee is sponsoring an essay contest for all 2023 Trousdale County High School seniors with a current minimum grade-point average of 2.5 or higher. The winner will receive a $500 college scholarship.

Essays must be no less than 150 words and no more than 300 words. Essays must be legible. Name, address, phone number, and email must be included on all essay submissions. There can only be one entry per student.

Essays should be postmarked or emailed to cynthia.t01@outlook.com no later than Feb 24.

To receive the scholarship, the winner must be present at the scholarship program on March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hartsville Original Church of God, located at 166 Stott Ave. in Hartsville.

For more information, contact Kevin Barr at 615-680-3275.

