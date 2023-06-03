POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of nonprofit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
TCHS/Ward School all-class reunionThe Trousdale County High School/Ward School all-class reunion will be held today at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Jerry Richmond at 615-633-1937 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Free food giveawayThe Mid-Cumberland Community Service Division is sponsoring a food giveaway for Trousdale County residents on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Pamela Palmer at 615-742-1113, ext. 2070.
Summer revivalEnon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6465 Highway 231 in Bethpage, is holding a summer revival which will begin on homecoming day, June 11, with Sunday services at 11 a.m. followed by a meal.
Evening revival services will be held through June 14, at 7 p.m. at the church.
Services will be conducted by pastor Brent Hall and Bradley Hicks.
For more information, contact Bridget Gregory at 615-374-8045.
Nashville Predators blood driveThe Nashville Predators Hartsville community blood drive will be held on June 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
Please call Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 to check on available space for walk-ins on the day of the drive.
Independence Day festivalThe third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held on June 10 at 9 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Trousdale County Senior CenterMonday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 a.m. — Self defense
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Trip to the Mennonites, with lunch at the Amish store ($5 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:15 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial LibraryMonday
All day — Maker Monday (friendship bracelets)
Tuesday
All day — Stuffed animal sleepover
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Story time with Miss Beth
Thursday
10 a.m. — Animalogy (live animal show)
Friday
2 p.m. — Teen day (friendship pins)
Saturday
10 a.m. — Family movie (“Gnomeo and Juliet”)
MeetingsThe Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Steering Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 210 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Welcome to the discussion.
