POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Friends and family day and bake sale
Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church is having a friends and family day and bake sale today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
All are welcome.
For more information, contact Hattie McDonald at 615-374-3716.
Pancake breakfast
The Hartsville Rotary Club, in partnership with the Trousdale County High School volleyball team, is holding a pancake breakfast today from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County High School cafeteria, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Car, truck, and bike show
The eighth annual Hartsville Backpacks car, truck, and bike show will be held today from 8 am. until 3 p.m. at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd.
Registration begins at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Hartsville Backpack Program.
For more information, contact Jerry Dorris at 615-414-4803, Seed Morton at 615-374-9419, or Bryan King at 615-454-8301.
Community anniversary celebration
Hartsville First United Methodist Church is having a community celebration to commemorate its 180th anniversary on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The celebration includes free barbeque, music, games, arts and crafts and more.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Tim Dunnavant at 931-202-0105.
Food giveaway
The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is sponsoring a food giveaway from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The event is for Trousdale County residents only.
For more information, contact Pam Palmer at 615-417-1523 or ppalmer@midcumberland.org.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 615-374-2904.
M
eetings
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District’s regular quarterly board meeting has been rescheduled for Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the sheriff’s station, located at 210 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Zumba
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9:30 a.m. — Trip to Farmhouse Finds ($5)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
11:30 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (turtle craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time and summer reading winners drawing
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
