POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Tuesday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on Thursday evening. Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Bake sale fundraiser
The Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church is holding a bake sale on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Foodland parking lot, located at 106 McMurry Blvd. East in Hartsville.
The bake sale will feature a variety of sweets, fish, and barbecue.
For more information, contact Mary Malone at 615-655-5283.
Alpha Games First Responder Festival
Crossroads Mission Care is sponsoring the Alpha Games First Responder Festival on Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville. The festival is open to the public.
For more information, contact Patti Carter at 615-738-0823, or Gil Carter at 615-738-0822.
Gun raffle
The Hartsville Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is sponsoring a gun raffle on Sept. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. at the VFW Post, located at 209 E. Main Street in Hartsville. Tickets are available for a $10 donation per ticket. Raffle winners do not have to be present to win, but they must be 21 years old or older, pass a background check, and be a Tennessee resident. For more information, contact Joe Pinkoski at 615-626-3390.
Celtic Evensong service
St. Michael’s Anglican Church is holding a Celtic evensong service that will be officiated by new priest David Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at St. Michael’s Anglican Church sanctuary, located at 105 Shiloh Road in Gallatin. All are welcome. For more information, contact Greg Salchow at 615-670-1441.
Book signing
Former Trousdale County Elementary School Teacher and author Janne Swearengen will be holding a book signing for her new book “The Yorkie Who Sings at Midnight” on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library, located at 211 White Oak St. in Hartsville.
A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to the Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
For more information, contact the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library at 615-374-3677.
Dog show and race fundraiser
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter will be holding an outdoor fundraiser event from Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 420 Paul Thompson Road in Bethpage.
The event will include a canine obstacle 5K race, frisbee competition, dog Halloween costume contest, doggy talent show, food trucks, adoptable pets, and a Sunday race just for kids at noon. All proceeds will go to the animal shelter and pet rescue. For more information, call the shelter at 615-480-6022.
Hartsville Fall Festival
The Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market is hosting the Hartsville Fall Festival on Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville. The festival will feature live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and a fall run to help sponsor the Christmas for Kids program.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce is holding luncheon on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the election commission’s office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Water and Sewer Department, located at 322 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County School Board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the central office, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Trousdale County Archives, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville, with the guest speaker being historian and author Jerry Lumpkin.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Zumba
10 a.m. — Flu shots administered by Hartsville Pharmacy (registration required)
Tuesday
9 a.m. —Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
10:30 a.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
10 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
10 a.m. — Painting
Noon — Bingocize
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — Trip to Mennonites with lunch at Amish store
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (acorn craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
