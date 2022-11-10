Community calendar
Veterans Day program
Trousdale County Elementary School will be presenting a Veteran’s Day program to honor all veterans tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The program is open to the public.
For more information, contact the school at 615-374-3752.
Community Thanksgiving celebration
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting the seventh annual community Thanksgiving celebration and meal on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium.
The event is open to everyone who lives or works in Trousdale County.
The free Thanksgiving meal features turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, pie, and a beverage.
Meals on Wheels and shut-ins will have meals delivered by the Trousdale County Fire Department.
For more information, contact the chamber of commerce at 615-374-9243 or hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.
Ward School banquet
All former students of the Ward School are invited to a banquet to honor coach Ed Lee Martin on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the old Ward School, located at 113 Hall St. in Hartsville.
The cost to attend $15.
Attendees are encouraged to wear black and gold.
For more information, call 615-476-4759.
Calvary Baptist Church Christmas backpack program
Calvary Baptist Church, located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette, will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program.
The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies.
Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 17, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program.
Interested individuals must register by Dec. 10.
For more information or to register, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will hold an organizational meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday at noon at the Trousdale County Archives building, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. to review recent zoning appeals at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main Street in Hartsville.
Fred A. Vaught
Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Friday
Closed for Veteran’s Day
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (fall leaf painting) and free turkey winner announced
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale
Senior Center
Thursday
9 a.m. — Opry Mills Mall and lunch on own ($5 fee)
Friday
Closed for Veteran’s Day
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Painting
11 a.m. — Mystery lunch ($3-sign up)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Chair volleyball
11:00 — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
