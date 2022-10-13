POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Strut Your Mutt Walk
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter will be sponsoring the Strut Your Mutt Walk on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
The walk will begin at the city pool, across the street from the Trousdale Senior Center, located at 270 Marlene Street in Hartsville.
All proceeds go to benefit the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
For more information, call Rebecca Troutt at 615-680-4022, or to register online, visit http://support.bestfriends.org/site/TR?fr_id=1631&pg=entry.
Ward School fall festival
The Ward School fall festival will be held on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the old Ward School, located at 113 Hall Street in Hartsville.
A beauty contest will be held before the festival beginning at 10 a.m.
There will be games, treats and a costume contest during the festival.
For more information, call John Oliver at 615-633-8202.
Princess and Superheroes Pancake Breakfast
The Trousdale County High School girls basketball program is sponsoring a princess and superheroes pancake breakfast on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at TCHS.
Pancakes, milk, and juice will be served.
There will also be live princesses and super heroes, along with a DJ, dancing, face painting, nail painting, and temporary tattoos.
All proceeds go to the TCHS girls basketball program.
For more information, call Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will hold its monthly work session on Monday at 7 p.m. at Farmer’s Harvest restaurant, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (spider web craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Storytime
6 p.m. — Computer help
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale Senior Center
Thursday
10 a.m. — Movie at center — “Elvis” ($3)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Painting
11 a.m. — Mystery lunch ($3)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — The needle hour
11:30 — Rook
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.