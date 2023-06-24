POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of nonprofit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Independence Day festival
The third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Highway Commission will meet on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the highway department building, located at 535 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Trip to the local Amish market
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Bowling
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — Shopping trip to Sam’s with lunch at Sam’s ($5 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:15 a.m. — Wii Bowling in-house tournament with prizes
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (flower friend)
Tuesday
All day — Kids’ sundae social
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Story time with Miss Beth
Thursday
10 a.m. — Mr. Bond’s Science Guy
Friday
Noon — Teen day (F-R-I-E-N-D-S pizza party)
Saturday
All day — Last day to sign-up for prize reading
