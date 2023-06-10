POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of nonprofit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Enon Chapel summer revival
Enon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6465 Highway 231 in Bethpage, is holding a summer revival, which will begin Sunday on homecoming day, with Sunday services at 11 a.m., followed by a meal.
Evening revival services will be held through Wednesday, each day at 7 p.m.
Services will be conducted by pastor Brent Hall and Bradley Hicks.
For more information, contact Bridget Gregory at 615-374-8045.
Athens Missionary Baptist revival
Athens Missionary Baptist Church — located at 79 Athens Road (just off of Highway 141) in Lebanon — will be holding revival services beginning on June 18. Tanner Troutt will assist the church’s pastor — Jeff Blackwell — with the preaching responsibilities. Service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. For more information, call Joyce Mathis at 615-585-3619.
Nashville Predators blood drive
The Nashville Predators Hartsville community blood drive will be held on June 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
Call Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 to check on available space for walk-ins on the day of the drive.
Rotary golf tournament make-up day
The Hartsville Rotary Club’s golf tournament make-up day will be on June 23 at 8 a.m. at the Long Hollow Golf Course, located at 1080 Long Hollow Pike in Gallatin.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Independence Day festival
The third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held today from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. under the mayor’s tent at the Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the election commission office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Board of Education will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the school board office, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Pallet flag craft, registration required ($5 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Mystery lunch trip ($3 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:15 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (kindness placemats)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Community helpers visit with vehicles
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Story time with Miss Beth
Thursday
10 a.m. — Knudsen family mini horses
Friday
2 p.m. — Teen day (homemade dog treats)
Saturday
10 a.m. — Family movie (“Harriet the Spy”)
