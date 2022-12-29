POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Professional Services Selection Committee will meet to review submissions for grant administration on the 2023 Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Executive Committee will hold its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
10 a.m. — New Year’s Eve party and gumbo day-bring favorite side dish and pic of your youth games (registration required)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
All day — New Year’s Eve shaker
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
