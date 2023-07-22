POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Pancake breakfast
The Hartsville Rotary Club, in partnership with the Trousdale County High School volleyball team, is holding a pancake breakfast on July 29 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Trousdale County High School cafeteria, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
Car, truck, and bike show
The eighth annual Hartsville Backpacks car, truck, and bike show will be held on July 29 from 8 am. until 3 p.m. at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd.
Registration begins at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Hartsville Backpack Program.
For more information, contact Jerry Dorris at 615-414-4803, Seed Morton at 615-374-9419, or Bryan King at 615-454-8301.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert, that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Highway Commission will meet on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the highway department building, located at located at 535 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 219 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Communications District’s regular quarterly board meeting has been rescheduled for Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the sheriff’s station, located at 210 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:15 a.m. — Zumba
12:30 p.m. — Bowling in Lebanon
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Current events
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
Noon — Potluck
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
11:30 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (cactus craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Book club
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
