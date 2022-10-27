POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Princess and superheroes pancake breakfast
The Trousdale County High School girls basketball program is sponsoring a princess and superheroes pancake breakfast on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at TCHS.
Pancakes, milk, and juice will be served.
There will also be live princesses and super heroes, along with a DJ, dancing, face painting, nail painting, and temporary tattoos.
All proceeds go to the TCHS girls basketball program.
For more information, call Mike Potts at 615-542-297.
Trunk or treat at Trousdale County Senior Center
The Trousdale County Senior Center is sponsoring trunk or treat on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 270 Marlene Street in Hartsville.
There will be vendors, candy, and a contest for the best decorated vehicle, sponsored by First National Bank.
Vendors interested in booth space, please call Ginny Gregory at 615-374-1102.
Town hall meeting for county church leaders
A town hall meeting will be held for all ministers, pastors, preachers, clergy, and elders on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville/Trousdale Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street.
There will be a light supper served for all attendees.
The topic of discussion will be mental health and substance abuse resources available to residents of Trousdale County.
For more information or to RSVP, e-mail tchealthcouncil2018@gmail.com. Interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP by Oct. 28.
Ward School banquet
All former students of the Ward School are invited to a banquet to honor coach Ed Lee Martin on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the old Ward School, located at 113 Hall St. in Hartsville.
The cost to attend $15.
Attendees are encouraged to wear black and gold.
For more information, call 615-476-4759.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (coffee filter bat)
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
Noon — Potluck luncheon
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Halloween party
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Chair volleyball
11:00 — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingocize
