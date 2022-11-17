POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Christmas for Kids raffle
Volunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, in partnership with Christmas for Kids, will be holding a raffle to win a Birdie brand scooter on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the hardware store, located at 109 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For brining in unwrapped toys to Volunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, participants will receive one raffle ticket per toy.
Those wishing to make monetary donations instead of toy donations will also receive raffle tickets.
All donations will go to support the Christmas for Kids program.
Calvary Baptist Church Christmas backpack program
Calvary Baptist Church, located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette, will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program.
The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies.
Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 17, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program.
Interested individuals must register by Dec. 10.
For more information or to register, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County School Board will meet tonight for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Trousdale County Board of Education building, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Commission hold its monthly work session on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main Street in Hartsville.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Monday
All day — Maker Monday — Thankful turkey
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
Noon — Thanksgiving potluck luncheon
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Christmas craft. Bring favorite finger food (sign up)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Ceramic painting
11:00 — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingocize
