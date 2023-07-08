POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Enon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Enon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is holding vacation Bible school, with Keepers of the Kingdom being the theme, Wednesday through Friday at the church, located at 6465 U.S. Hwy 231 in Bethpage.
The meal will begin at 6 p.m., and classes will be held following the meal.
All ages are welcome.
For more information, contact the church at 615-633-2806.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The law enforcement committee will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the water department building, located at 322 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the election commission office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 219 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
10:15 a.m. — Zumba
11 a.m. — Scams dealing with seniors and pizza lunch
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Picnic at the senior center and games ($7 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Bible study
11:30 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (popsicle craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
