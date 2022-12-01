Community calendar
POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Country ham breakfast
The Hartsville United Methodist men will be hosting its annual country ham breakfast on Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., at 224 River St. in Hartsville.
The cost is $5 and is all you can eat.
At the same time as the breakfast, the women of the church will be having a bake sale and a Christmas white elephant sale of holiday décor. For more information, contact the church at 615-374-2400.
Christmas for Kids raffleVolunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, in partnership with Christmas for Kids, will be holding a raffle to win a Birdie brand scooter on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the hardware store, located at 109 East Main St. in Hartsville.
For bringing in unwrapped toys to Volunteer Pool and Hardware Supply, participants will receive one raffle ticket per toy. Those wishing to make monetary donations instead of toy donations will also receive raffle tickets. All donations will go to support the Christmas for Kids program.
Hartsville Christmas paradeThe Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will hold the Hartsville Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
The parade will begin at the intersection of McMurry Boulevard and Andrews Avenue in Hartsville and end at the Hartsville City Park.
This year’s parade theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. For more information, contact the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce at 615-374-9243.
Calvary Baptist Church Christmas backpack programCalvary Baptist Church, located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette, will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program. The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies.
Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 17, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program.
Interested individuals must register by Dec. 10. For more information or to register, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.
Polar ExpressThe Hartsville Church of Christ, located at 108 Halltown Road in Hartsville, will be hosting the Polar Express on Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The event will feature reindeer games, ornament making, and pictures with Santa Claus. Tickets are free and will be available at the Hartsville Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 or at the door on Dec. 17. For more information, contact Jerry Birchett at 615-347-2787.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville. For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
MeetingsThe Trousdale County Finance Committee will meet on Monday night at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Executive Committee hold an organizational meeting and discuss upcoming projects on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
11 a.m. — Soup day and ugly Christmas hat/cap day ($3 registration fee)
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 — Wii bowling
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Painting
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingocize
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.