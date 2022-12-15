POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Polar ExpressThe Hartsville Church of Christ, located at 108 Halltown Road in Hartsville, will be hosting the Polar Express on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The event will feature reindeer games, ornament making, and pictures with Santa Claus.
Tickets are free and will be available at the door on Saturday.
For more information, contact Jerry Burchett at 615-347-2787.
Coffee with the mayorCoffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
9 a.m. — Christmas potluck luncheon
Friday
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:30 — Wii bowling
Monday
10 a.m. — Painting
11:30 — Meet at the Early Bird Café for lunch
Tuesday
10:15 — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — The needle hour
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
MeetingsThe Trousdale County School Board will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the board of education building, located at 103 Lock Six Road in Hartsville.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library eventsThursday
10 a.m. — Story time — “Santa Binoculars”
Friday
All day — Holiday mad libs
Saturday
10 a.m. — Holiday movie
Monday
All day — Star of David
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
6 p.m. — Graham cracker houses
Wednesday
All day — Reindeer headband
