Medicare free educational session
A free educational session to answer any Medicare-related questions will be held from 11 a.m. until noon today at the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library, located at 211 White Oak Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Kris Hizer at 615-878-9976.
Artisans exhibit
A farmer’s market featuring local artisans is being held today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
There will vendors, food trucks, live music, and more at the event.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Combs at 615-374-5110.
TCAT Hartsville open house and job fair
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is holding an open house and job fair from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Wilson County campus, located at 415 Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.
Campus tours will be given and instructors will be available to speak with at the event.
The event is open to the public.
For businesses and industries wishing to set up a table at the job fair, please follow directions on the provided link, https://engage.tbr.edu/register/hartsvillejobfairapril23.
For information, call TCAT Hartsville at 615-374-2147.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held at 9 a.m. on April 15 at Farmers Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Beer Board will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the county administration building, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Board of Health meeting
The Trousdale County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for April 13 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Trousdale County Health Department, located at 541 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The tentative schedule the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023-24 and the review of activities for fiscal year 2022-23.
Accommodations for remote teleconferencing can be arranged if notified in advance. It is important to have a majority of the membership present either at the meeting or by teleconferencing to fulfill the requirement set forth by Tennessee Code Annotated 68-2-601(f)(4).
For information, call 615-374-2112 or email Hope Gregory at hope.1.gregory@tn.gov.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Monday
Noon — Easter party, including an Easter egg hunt and lunch ($2 fee)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Painting
12:30 — Walking
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
9 a.m. — Game day with Ruby
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (paper strip rainbow)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
Wednesday
All Day — Citizen spotlight
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
