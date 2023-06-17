POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of nonprofit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Athens Missionary Baptist revival
Athens Missionary Baptist Church — located at 79 Athens Road (just off of Highway 141) in Lebanon — will be holding revival services beginning on Sunday. Tanner Troutt will assist the church’s pastor — Jeff Blackwell — with the preaching responsibilities. Service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. For more information, call Joyce Mathis at 615-585-3619.
Nashville Predators blood drive
The Nashville Predators Hartsville community blood drive will be held on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
Call Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 to check on available space for walk-ins on the day of the drive.
Rotary golf tournament make-up day
The Hartsville Rotary Club’s golf tournament make-up day will be on Friday at 8 a.m. at the Long Hollow Golf Course, located at 1080 Long Hollow Pike in Gallatin.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Independence Day festival
The third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held at 9 a.m. each month on the Saturday following the Trousdale County Commission meeting. The location will be announced one week prior to the event.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes each week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 615-374-2904.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Commission will hold a work session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 210 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Movie — “Man Called Otto” — sign-up ($4 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
12:15 p.m. — Painting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure check by Trousdale Medical Center
Noon — Potluck
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:15 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (rainbow fish)
Tuesday
All day — Bubbles and board games
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Story time with Ms. Megan
Thursday
10 a.m. — Runaway Puppet Theater
Friday
2 p.m. — Teen day (bad art)
Saturday
10 a.m. — Family movie (“Because of Winn Dixie”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.