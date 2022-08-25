POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Wild Hog Pig Roast and AuctionHartsville First United Methodist Church will be holding the Hog Wild Pig Roast and Auction on Sept. 10 at 224 River Road.
Lunch will be held on the lawn between noon and 2 p.m.
Food will be sold by the plate or by the pound. Paid pre-orders for pounds are accepted and guaranteed.
The auction will be held at 2 p.m. under the big tent.
For more information, call the church at 615-374-2400.
First Responder Alpha Games
The First Responder Alpha Games will be held on Sept. 17 at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene Street in Hartsville.
The gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m.
First-responder divisions that will be competing include law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel.
There will be food trucks, vendors, artisans, demonstrations and much more.
The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, and free for children age 4 and younger. First responders’ families are admitted for half price.
For more information, call Gil or Patti Carter at 615-738-0822 or 615-738-0823.
Community Help CenterThe Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
MeetingsThe Trousdale County Commission will hold its regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Trousdale County Courthouse, located at 200 East Main St. in Hartsville, in the upstairs courtroom.
Trousdale County Emergency Services is holding a local emergency planning committee (LEPC) meeting at noon on Tuesday at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway in Hartsville, in the large room in the back of the restaurant. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) will be on hand to discuss a couple grant opportunities with hazard mitigation and HazMat training and equipment purchases.
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library eventsThursday
10 a.m. — Storytime
Monday
All day — Maker Monday — Button flower craft
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Storytime
6 p.m. — Book club
Wednesday
All day — Wayback Wednesday
Trousdale Senior Center
Thursday
12 p.m. — “It’s back” potluck luncheon
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 a.m. — Tai Chi
Monday
10 a.m. — Labor Day craft and lunch at Early Bird Café ($7 fee)
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10:15 a.m. — Stitching and knitting
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.