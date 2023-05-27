POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of nonprofit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
TCHS/Ward School all-class reunion
The Trousdale County High School/Ward School all-class reunion will be held on June 3 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Jerry Richmond at 615-633-1937 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Nashville Predators blood drive
The Nashville Predators Hartsville community blood drive will be held on June 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 at the Hartsville Community conference room, located at 303 Main St. in Hartsville.
Please call Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 to check on available space for walk-ins on the day of the drive.
Independence Day festival
The third annual super soaker parade will be held on July 1 as part of Hartsville’s Independence Day festival. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Village Pizza, located at 213 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, and end at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the festival will continue at Trey Park, with the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ fundraiser Music in the Park, with performances by Letterbomb and the alumni band. Other activities at the park will include food trucks, vendors, a cake walk, a raffle, a silent auction, and water fun.
The festival will end with fireworks at dark at Trey Park.
For more information, contact Amber Russell at 615-808-1054 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010.
Free food giveaway
The Mid-Cumberland Community Service Division is sponsoring a food giveaway for Trousdale County residents on June 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
For more information, contact Pamela Palmer at 615-742-1113, ext. 2070
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month throughout the summer months, ending on Aug. 10.
Food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the Mayor will be held on June 10 at 9 a.m. at Farmer’s Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale County Commission will hold a special-called work session on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a special-called meeting at 7 p.m. at the Trousdale County Community Center, located at 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale County Senior Center events
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
12:30 p.m. — Bowling
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Noon — Bingo
5 p.m. — Water class
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Shopping trip to Marshall’s and 5 Below in Lebanon, with lunch at Honey Baked Ham ($3 fee)
5 p.m. — Water class
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
10:15 a.m. — Wii Bowling
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Book Club
Thursday
All Day — Decoration day and sidewalk chalk
Friday
2 p.m. — Teen day (worry dolls)
Saturday
10 a.m. — Family movie (“Wonder”)
