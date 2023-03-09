Community calendar
Trousdale County Band Boosters Beauty Pageant
The Trousdale County Band Boosters Beauty Pageant will be held on April 2 at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
All proceeds go to the Trousdale County Music Program.
For more information, contact Heather Painter Towns at 615-519-6948 or Steve Paxton at 615-374-8204.
TCAT Hartsville open house and job fair
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is holding an open house and job fair from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Wilson County campus, located at 415 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon.
Campus tours will be given and instructors will be available to speak with at the event.
The event is open to the public.
For businesses and industries wishing to set up a table at the job fair, please follow directions on the provided link, www.engage.tbr.edu/register/hartsvillejobfairapril23.
For more information, call TCAT Hartsville at 615-374-2147.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Farmers Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
The Trousdale Executive Committee will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Public Works Committee will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will meet tonight at 6:30 at the fire department building, located at 217 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will hold a meeting featuring Kevin Doyle and traditional Irish folk music, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Trousdale County Archives, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will meet on Tuesday at noon at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Water and Sewer Board will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the elections office, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Committee will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Thursday
9 a.m. — Trip to Apple Bottoms and Dollar Tree, lunch at Pizza Hut ($3 fee)
Monday
9 a.m. — Yoga
10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
11 a.m. — Painting
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Sail Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Self-defense with Josh Scruggs (registration required)
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Line dancing
11 a.m. — Bible study with Dr. David Randolph
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (pot of gold craft)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
6 p.m. — Computer help
