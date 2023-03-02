POLICY: Information for the community calendar that is submitted is due by noon on Monday for publication. It’s a free listing of non-profit events, community, club, and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material.
Water utility administration building opens
The new water utility administration building, located at 322 Broadway St. in Hartsville, is now open for customers needing assistance with or paying water bills.
The public is invited to visit the new facility at an open house today during regular business hours from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Hartsville Water and Sewer at 374-3484, ext. 1127
Trousdale County Band Boosters Beauty Pageant
The Trousdale County Band Boosters Beauty Pageant will be held on April 2 at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
For those interested in participating, a $30 registration fee and the registration form must be received no later than Mar. 2 (if turned in to the elementary school), Mar. 3 (if turned in to the Trousdale County Commission office), or Mar. 4 (if turned in at the pageant registration desk).
All proceeds go to the Trousdale County Music Program.
For more information, contact Heather Painter Towns at 615-519-6948 or Steve Paxton at 615-374-8204.
TCAT Hartsville open house and job fair
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville is holding an open house and job fair from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Wilson County campus, located at 415 Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.
Campus tours will be given and instructors will be available to speak with at the event.
The event is open to the public.
For businesses and industries wishing to set up a table at the job fair, please follow directions on the provided link, https://engage.tbr.edu/register/hartsvillejobfairapril23.
For more information, call TCAT Hartsville at 615-374-2147.
Coffee with the mayor
Coffee with the mayor will be held on Mar. 11 at 10 a.m. at Farmers Harvest, located at 226 Broadway Street in Hartsville.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
Community Help Center
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County — located at 120 East McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville — is providing food boxes by appointment only Mondays (from 12-3 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.), Wednesdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) and Thursdays (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).
Call 615-374-2904 for more information.
Meetings
Trousdale County Commission will hold a work session with Enbridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The Trousdale County Emergency Services Committee will meet on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, located at 310 East Main St. in Hartsville.
Trousdale Senior Center events
Friday
9 a.m. — Sail exercise
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
Wednesday
11 a.m. — Mystery lunch (Meet at the senior center, $3 fee)
Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library events
Thursday
10 a.m. — Story time
Monday
All day — Maker Monday (handprint flowers)
Tuesday
10 a.m. — Story time
4:45 p.m. — Library board meeting
