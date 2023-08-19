On Monday, the non-profit Community Help Center of Trousdale County received a $10,000 grant from energy infrastructure company Enbridge.
The grant will allow the center to purchase a much-needed commercial refrigeration unit as it has seen an increase in the number of people it serves in the community.
After the Community Help Center sustained storm damage back in March, it was forced to close for three months, but it reopened in June.
Just before reopening, Chrisie Stafford was hired as the new manager of the Community Help Center, and since that time, she has been surprised at the growing number of people seeking assistance.
“When I first started here, I was told that we served 65 to 70 people each month,” said Stafford. “But in my first month, I gave out 99 boxes. Last month, I gave out 96 boxes, and 60, or more, boxes of perishables.
“So, the one thing that we do need is refrigeration. I want to buy another three-door cooler. It would really help.”
According to Enbridge Manager of Stakeholder Engagement Art Haskins, the Enbridge Corporate Citizenship Group offers grants to non-profits, and other community-strengthening projects, that fall within a 10-mile radius of the communities in which the company has its pipeline.
Since Enbridge operates the East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG) pipeline that runs through Trousdale County, the Community Help Center was able to secure the much-needed grant.
“We have a vibrant, sustainable part of our corporate citizenship group that is related to things like food banks, environmental causes, and education,” Haskins said. “Although our (pipeline) right-of-way may only be 50 feet wide, we are a part of the community, just like any other business.”
If current trends remain the same, the Community Help Center of Trousdale County, which is located at 120-A McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville, will serve more than 1,000 Trousdale County residents this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.