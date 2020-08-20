Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will hold its third annual fundraising banquet on Monday, Aug. 31 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The banquet will be held at Creekside Fellowship Church, located at 101 Harsh Lane in Castalian Springs. The banquet is being held there for the second straight year after outgrowing the initial event at the Hartsville Community Center.
The banquet had been scheduled for April but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend but donations are accepted.
“The dinner is no expenses but it is a fundraiser, so we will be asking for donations,” said CPC Director Peg Shonebarger.
Shonebarger said the banquet was the CPC’s biggest fundraiser last year, bringing in around $18,000.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Brent Boles, a board-certified OB/GYN who serves as medical director for another local pregnancy center.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Shonebarger at 615-680-8026 as soon as possible to allow for an accurate count.
“I want to thank Creekside for providing the venue and Amy Terrell for the catering,” Shonebarger said. “Our servers, volunteers and our table hosts are also key to making this event a success and I want to thank them too.”
The CPC is also holding its Baby Bottle Boomerang, which is down this year because of COVID-19 and fewer churches are participating. Participating churches and businesses can obtain empty baby bottles and return them filled with coins or cash.
Shonebarger said the CPC is planning on holding its annual fall festival in November.
The Community Pregnancy Center, located at 783 E. McMurry Blvd., is open Monday through Thursday each week and offers services such as free pregnancy tests, peer counseling, prenatal education, life skills classes and parenting classes. All services provided by the pregnancy center are free to clients.
The center also has a fully stocked baby boutique with diapers, clothing and much more — all donated by members of the community. Clients can obtain ‘points’ to be used in the boutique by participating in various classes.
For more information on the center or on volunteer opportunities, call 615-680-8026 or visit pregnancycenterhartsville.org.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.