Hartsville’s giving spirit was on full display last weekend as a number of community volunteers came together to help a disabled child in need.
Local nonprofit Hartsville Strong joined with members of the Justified motorcycle club and volunteers from American Home Design to build a ramp for 2-year-old Waylon Housman.
Waylon was born with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord fails to close completely while in utero. He underwent fetal surgery at 22 weeks to close the cord area, but was left partially paralyzed from the waist down, according to his parents, Ryan and Laura Housman.
“He’ll always need his wheelchair,” Laura Housman said. “They think he will walk but he won’t ever have the leg muscles to walk far… We don’t know how much he can feel in his legs yet.”
Waylon will soon be getting new braces for his legs that should stabilize his legs, his mother said. While he cannot walk, he can crawl exceptionally well.
Hartsville Strong took to Facebook and was able to raise $3,200 in funds for the project in less than a day. Hartsville United Methodist Church gave $1,000 toward the cause.
“A friend of the family sent me a message on Facebook and wanted to see if there were any organizations that could help,” said Mark Presley, who founded Hartsville Strong. “I knew it was something we should do and the community’s giving when you ask.”
Jack Andrews, a volunteer with Hartsville Strong, said the ability to help a child made this project a no-brainer. Andrews works as a contractor and helped design the ramp, which was built up to ADA standards and will eventually allow Waylon to roll himself up and down as he grows older.
“The fact that they asked for help for a 2-year-old in a wheelchair; if you can imagine having to pick him up and carry him in the house, then back out and get his wheelchair every time… It’s going to make their lives so much simpler.”
The project was almost delayed when materials proved hard to find, but an official with American Home Design stepped up to find materials and also brought a work crew to help.
“One of my subcontractors lives in this area, saw this on Facebook and sent the post to me. I reached out to Mark and it took off,” said Evan Vanlerberghe, an operations manager with American Home Design.
“We picked up a trailer and bought all the materials ($3,870 worth) and here we are.”
Volunteers and materials showed up on Saturday morning at the family’s Sullivan Hollow Road home, and construction was completed in a matter of hours.
“It’s all been really fast but it’s very appreciated,” Laura Housman said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.