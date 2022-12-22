This is the first year since 2016 that Christmas has fallen on Sunday, which may leave many wondering if church is still in session on Christmas morning.
However, as Christmas is considered to be one of the most sacred days on the Christian calendar, most local Trousdale County congregations will be among the 84% of protestant churches nationwide that will be having Sunday services, while holding fast to the reason for the season.
“On Christmas day we are going to have a worship service,” said Grace Baptist Church elder Carroll Carman. “We have never historically had a service on Christmas Eve, primarily because we have so many families in the church that are dedicated to being with their families on Christmas Eve.”
Grace Baptist Church will hold a worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
“It will be a great service,” said Carman. “There will be a slew of folks there on Sunday, and it will be a blessed, blessed time.”
According to Phillipi Church of Christ Minister Mike Seamon, his congregation will also be holding Sunday morning worship on Christmas morning.
“As you know, this year Christmas falls on a Sunday,” said Seamon. “We will have a worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, as we do every Sunday during the year.”
First Baptist Church will have its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service on Saturday night and a morning worship service on Christmas day.
“We have a Christmas Eve service every year,” said First Baptist Church minister Matt Edwards. “It is a candlelight and song service. It’s just Christmas hymns and candlelight. The Christmas Eve service is at 5 p.m. Our Christmas day service is at 11 a.m., but there will be no Sunday School and no evening service that day (as it typically is).”
Several Trousdale County churches have services scheduled for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Hartsville Church of Christ will have a Sunday morning Bible class at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning, followed by a worship service at 10 a.m. However, there will not be a 5 p.m. evening service.
Hartsville First United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Saturday night at 7 p.m. On Christmas day, the Sunday worship service will be held at 11 a.m., but Sunday school will be cancelled.
Several churches were contacted for information on Christmas services, though not all responded. Individuals are encouraged to contact the local congregations for their schedule this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.