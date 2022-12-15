The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) recently announced that 435 nonprofit organizations in the Middle Tennessee region will each receive a portion of $2,803,840 in grant money as a part of its 2022 annual grant-making process.
CFMT is a charitable organization that is dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee, and the grants provided by the organization will benefit non-profits in 34 area counties, including: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, and Wilson counties.
“Grant-making is the heart and soul of the Community Foundation,” said CFMT Vice President of Grants Laundrea Lewis. “Good work happens every day in our community through the efforts of dedicated and talented staff and volunteers of non-profit organizations, and we are happy to support that work.”
According to CFMT, recipients of the grant money, on average, receive $6,431.
This year, the Trousdale County grant beneficiaries are the Community Help Center of Trousdale County (the non-profit organization that provides expanded food options, cleaning supplies, and hygienic supplies to local residents in need) and Fix Trousdale (the non-profit organization that helps local residents spay or neuter their dogs and cats).
CFMT awards discretionary grants annually to area non-profit organizations. The grants are awarded through an open application process to organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of residents.
“It (the grant) is a huge support for us,” said Community Help Center of Trousdale County Managing Director Tawana Flatt. “We will be able to buy more food and cleaning products for our clients next year. It also gives us more purchasing power for the soup pantry. It’s going to help out tremendously.”
Fix Trousdale President Lisa Steva added, “The lion’s share of our budget is from grants. They (CFMT) have funded us from the very beginning, and we could not have gotten off the ground without them. They have been just fantastic.”
This year, the largest grant allocation categories include human services, arts and humanities, education, and health.
However, it’s through the generosity of donors that the grants are made possible to grantees each year.
“We want to say thank you to the generous donors who make it possible for the Community Foundation to support our Middle Tennessee communities by connecting generosity with need,” said Lewis.
