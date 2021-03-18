From staff reports
Cordell Hull Lake is set to open both Defeated Creek and Salt Lick Creek Campgrounds in the coming weeks.
Defeated Creek Campground in Carthage opens March 24 and offers 155 sites for tents and RVs, all with electric hookups. Two large group day-use shelters are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis or for reservation in the day use area. Both shelters have water and electric hookups. A boat ramp, playground, beach, and tennis and volleyball courts are all provided, making the area perfect for families or larger parties. A marina is located adjacent to the campground.
Salt Lick Creek Campground in Gainesboro opens April 14 and offers 150 sites and one large group shelter, all with electric hookups.
Amenities include flush toilets, showers, drinking water, laundry facilities, and a dump station. Also within the site is a boat ramp, playground and visitor center.
The 12,000-acre lake stretches 72 miles upstream and boasts 381 miles of shoreline, offering countless recreational activities for visitors. Anglers enjoy fishing for white bass, rockfish, largemouth bass, catfish, shad and crappie. Boating, sailing, water skiing and jet skiing are popular activities on the water, and boat ramps and a marina provide easy lake access. Miles of hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails surround the lake. The six-mile Bearwaller Gap Trail has a trailhead within Defeated Creek Campground. Other trails in the area include the Turkey Creek Nature Trail and Bear Wheels Trail.
To make a reservation or for more information visit recreation.gov and search “Cordell Hull Lake” or call the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.
