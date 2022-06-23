Since the 2016 opening of Tennessee’s newest and largest prison — Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center — the facility has had public image and staffing issues.
CoreCivic — the non-profit, private prison company that runs Trousdale Turner— is currently being sued over the death of former inmate Terry Childress. The suit alleges that understaffing at the prison was a key factor in Childress’ death.
Childress was killed in February of 2021, leaving his family to question how and why this happened.
Gussie Newby, mother of Childress, hired Nashville attorney Daniel Horwitz to represent her in a $10-million lawsuit against CoreCivic.
Horwitz has publicly made statements on social-media platforms — such as Twitter and Facebook — regarding ongoing litigation with CoreCivic. Thus, CoreCivic is requesting that a gag order be issued to quiet the attorney, fearing that his comments may unjustly prejudice a future jury.
Though Public Affairs Manager for CoreCivic Matthew Davio did not respond verbally to the Vidette‘s request for an interview, he did respond by email saying, “It is important to us that matters of litigation are decided within the court system and not in the press or social media. Our filing speaks for itself, and we are hopeful the court will agree.”
Regardless of CoreCivic’s wish that he remain silent, Horwitz stands firmly on his belief that his comments are protected by the First Amendment as he refers to Trousdale Turner Correctional Center as a “hell hole” and CoreCivic as “cartoonishly evil.”
In a statement on Twitter, Horwitz said, “There is no reason to be scared of this cartoonishly evil prison corporation unless you are an inmate housed at one of its chronically understaffed facilities. If you or a loved one has been a victim of CoreCivic’s deliberate indifference to the health and safety of the inmates in its care, I encourage you to contact a lawyer, contact a regulator, contact a reporter, and contact your elected representative.”
On June 17, Horwitz posted on Twitter, “We just sued CoreCivic again this week.” The new suit involves a different CoreCivic facility over another inmate’s death.
