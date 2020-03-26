In the interest of public safety, and in accordance with Center for Disease Control recommendations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking the following precautionary measures to assist public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
• Effective immediately, all visitor centers and resource manager offices are closed to the public until further notice.
• Parks, campgrounds, day-use areas or other recreation areas that have not opened for the 2020 recreation season shall delay opening until further notice.
• In cases where closure of a day use recreation area is not possible, public restrooms, group shelters, beaches, and other amenities will be closed in order to promote Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended precautions. Day use fees will not be collected at these areas during this time.
• Cancellations for campground or group shelter reservations through May 15, 2020 will be processed automatically and a full refund will be issued. America the Beautiful passes may be purchased online by visiting https://store.usgs.gov/pass.
• Boat ramps will remain open.
• All future reservations for campers at Defeated Creek Campground on Cordell Hull Lake will be canceled.
• All scheduled tours, interpretive programs, and special events will be canceled until further notice.
• Shoreline management visits, usually relating to dock permits, will be conducted by phone, email, or mail between dock owners and Corps personnel in order to protect both parties.
Although public access will not be allowed, resource manager offices will be staffed and available to conduct business and answer questions via email or telephone.
These additional measures will be effective at each of the Nashville District’s USACE managed facilities throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. Please note, certain facilities are operated on USACE property by other entities under lease agreements, such as marinas and municipal parks. It is recommended that the public contact those entities directly in regards to their current operating status.
“We are taking the CDC’s recommended precautions as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors,” said Diane Parks, Nashville District’s chief of Operations. “Public safety and the safety of our employees will always be our top priority, and every effort will be made to assist in efforts to contain COVID-19.”
Nashville District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.