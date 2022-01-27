The County Commission voted 18-1 on Monday evening to approve up to $100,000 in funding for replacement of the surface in the Trey Park playground.
The funding will come from a Local Government Support Grant received by the state in 2021 and the rubber mulch surface will coincide with work done on a grant received last year for adding handicapped-accessible play equipment in the playground.
Ken Buckmaster cast the lone ‘no’ vote.
Commissioners also approved spending $820,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to replace the heating and cooling units in the old courthouse.
Trane had previously presented the estimate to the County Buildings Committee.
“We’re fortunate that we’re going to be able to use these funds for this purpose,” Chairman Dwight Jewell stated. “This is a project we’ve been looking at for several years.”
In response to a question, County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted that Trousdale County would still have roughly $4.48 million in American Rescue Plan funding remaining.
Other budget amendments approved Monday were:
$7,104 for increases in health insurance premiums;
$10,090 on bonus cleanups for the workhouse and clerk’s office;
$8,550 in insurance recovery for the sheriff’s department;
$5,000 in grant funding for equipment at the Senior Center;
$27,500 grant funding for books, equipment and computers at the library;
$3,350 in increased costs for patrol laptops for the sheriff’s department; and
$87,475 in closeout funds for the Streetscape project.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Lesley Overman to fill a vacant seat in the 5th District. Other appointments approved were those of David Nollner and Rick Davis for four-year terms on the Beer Board, Leah Petty and Seth Thurman for four-year terms on the Industrial Development Board, Mark White to a four-year term on the Water Board and Freddie Banks and Ron Moreland to four-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Three rezoning ordinances were passed on first reading and will come back for second votes and public hearings in February. The first would move 3.12 acres on Scruggs Lane from A-1 to R-1, the second 16.2 acres on Templow Road from A-1 to R-1 and the third 3.86 acres on Pike Lane from A-1 to R-1.
A measure to increase the costs for renting a rolloff trash container was approved, moving the cost to $325 for 14 days plus $45 per ton. The Solid Waste Committee had recommended the move, saying the county was losing money on renting out those containers.
A resolution to sunset the current wheel tax on May 31 also passed. Any remaining funds from the wheel tax, which was voted in to pay for the high school, will be dedicated to paying toward the replacement of the middle school roof.
A proposed charter amendment clarifying language in regards to the Volunteer Fire Department passed on third reading and will go before voters at the August election.
In his mayor’s report, Chambers said the county would not be receiving a TDOT Multimodal Grant to build sidewalks on Broadway. But Trousdale is still in the running for a grant to put a new traffic light at the intersection of McMurry Blvd. and Andrews Ave., he said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
