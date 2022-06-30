Throughout the long process of revising multiple budgetary items, the Trousdale County Commission convened on Monday night for the second and third reading of the 2023 fiscal-year budget at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
Although the first reading of the budget was held on June 20 and approved by the commission, as required, a second and third reading had to take place before the budget could be fully approved by the June 30 deadline.
During this process, the budget and finance committee had to first recommend to the full body (the county commission) each county department’s individual budget for approval. That had to be done before the commission could pass the overall budget.
However, not everything throughout this process was smooth sailing as a few governmental departments had to iron out various parts of their budgets.
On May 16, the water department was sent back to revise its original budget. After revisions were made, in an 8-3 vote, the budget and finance committee approved recommending the water department’s new budget and sent it to the county commission for full approval.
Later, on May 23, the school board also revisited its budget, as it requested from the county $115,000 in funding (for a non-recurring budget item) to be used for repair and maintenance of the high-school parking lot.
Nevertheless, after much deliberating, each part of the budget for fiscal-year 2023 was approved by the full body at the second and third readings.
“Our budget is approved for next year,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work on putting this together. It was a little hard to get through this process, but I think we had some really good discussions leading up to this point. I think everyone in here could find something that they were not happy about, but overall, we came to a consensus, and that’s what we’re charged with doing.”
