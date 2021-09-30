The County Commission approved funding for ADA improvements to Trey Park during Monday night’s meeting.
All 18 present voted without debate to approve the $196,000 project, which utilizes a 50% grant received from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The county’s portion will come from a COVID-relief grant received from the state in 2020.
Other budget amendments approved Monday were:
- $14,000 for upgrades to the county’s VOIP phone system;
- $24,357 in equipment for the sheriff’s office;
- $2,281 in repairs for a Senior Center van;
- $14,856.87 for the school system’s Summer Learning Camp;
- $79,549 in salary adjustments for the school system; and
- $2,326.50 in a uTrust donation to the schools.
The sheriff’s requested funding will come from a state grant, while the others except for the phones are internal transfers of funds already allocated.
Commissioners also approved changing Hall Street and Gregory Street to one-way only to improve traffic flow in the area near Ward School.
“This was brought by the Ward School Association and the residents of the streets. It’s to improve traffic flow and parking on those streets,” chairman Dwight Jewell stated.
The Commission also approved resolutions of support for Tennessee Central Economic Authority’s grant application for sewer improvements at the PowerCom industrial park, adopting a whistleblower policy required by the federal government and a franchise agreement with Comcast.
Commissioners unanimously elected Jewell to another one-year term as chairman and Bill Fergusson as chairman pro tempore.
In his report, County Mayor Stephen Chambers said that the Trousdale County Democratic and Republican parties had requested a primary be held in 2022 for the 15th Judicial District election for circuit court judge. A budget amendment to fund that election will be forthcoming, he said.
Chambers also said the county’s application for a TDOT grant to fund sidewalks on Broadway would be filed by the end of the week, and that his office was still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how American Rescue Plan relief funds may be spent. The county is expected to receive just over $5 million from the federal government.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
