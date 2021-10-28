The County Commission approved redrawn boundaries for each of Trousdale County’s 10 districts and took the first step toward placing a charter amendment before voters during Monday night’s meeting.
The Redistricting Committee’s proposal passed unanimously and featured few changes from the 2010 map. Although Trousdale County’s population was 11,615 in the 2020 Census, state law allows the county not to include the roughly 2,500 prisoners at the Hartsville prison.
Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton previously said the Redistricting Committee had worked not to move current commissioners and School Board members out of their current districts. In all, only 234 people were moved from one district to another with Districts 4, 5 and 9 losing some population to Districts 3, 7 and 8.
The new boundaries will be in place for next year’s August election, when all 20 Commission seats will be on the ballot.
Commissioners also approved on first reading a proposed charter amendment that would clean up language relating to the fire department and clarify that the department is governed by Trousdale County personnel policies. The proposal must pass two more votes with two-thirds support before it could go before voters at the August 2022 general election.
Commissioners also approved resolutions for 2021-22 committee assignments by a 17-2 vote and opposition to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a 15-0 vote, with four abstentions.
Four ordinances received approval on first reading and will come back in November for second votes and a public hearing. One would repeal part of the county code relating to the Water Department and address a conflict with Water Board policy, while the other three rezone property on McMurry Blvd. near the Hickory Ridge subdivision from R-1 to C-2, on Highway 141N from A-1 to R-1 and on Highway 10 from A-1 to R-1.
Eight budget amendments received approval, with all but two being internal transfers of funds already allocated:
- $5,000 in an Emergency Performance Grant;
- $4,478 in additional compensation for a deputy in the Election Office;
- $44,500 in CARES Act funding for the Senior Center;
- $5,238 in insurance recovery;
- $7,428 for the Chamber of Commerce to put brochures in various travel centers;
- $19,308 for the schools’ afterschool program; and
- $500 and $30,650 in grant funds for the school district.
Kendra Stafford was appointed and confirmed to the Water Board and Katie Mae Harper was confirmed to serve on the Charter Review Commission, and Sandra Fuqua and Anthonette Reasonover were named as notaries.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
