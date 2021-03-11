Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night in support of a grant to extend sewer capacity at the PowerCom industrial park.
At a called meeting of the County Commission, County Mayor Stephen Chambers explained that Tennessee Central Economic Authority is seeking to obtain a grant of up to $500,000 for the project.
“They’ve been working on a Site Development Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic Development,” the mayor said. “This will extend (sewer) to make that site more marketable.”
Charly Lyons, executive director of TCEA, noted that similar projects had been done in the PowerCom site previously, including when ARC Automotive announced plans to build a Hartsville facility.
While the grant, if obtained, requires a 10% local match, Chambers and Lyons said that Tennessee Central would cover all local expenses.
“We’re trying to be assertive but not spend money unnecessarily,” Lyons said. “If expenses come up, Tennessee Central will be responsible…”
The called meeting was held as the grant application is due by March 12 and requires a support resolution from the county’s governing body.
Grant notifications are expected within a month or two and a bid opening could be as soon as September or October, officials said. Work on the new sewer line, which Chambers said would be around a half-mile, would be completed about a year from now.
The County Commission will hold its regular March meeting on Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.