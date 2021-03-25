Proposed sidewalk ordinances for subdivisions in Trousdale County have been referred back to committee for further study.
The County Commission made that decision during Monday night’s meeting after questions arose about the necessity of such requirements and whether the county would be responsible for maintaining sidewalks.
“At this point right now, it’d be taken over by the county,” Commissioner Landon Gulley said. “So my tax dollars would be paying for someone else’s sidewalks. That’s where my biggest issue is at.”
“The main objective is a safety matter,” said Planning Commission chairman Johnny Kerr. “With a subdivision, you’re going to have more families, people with children, bicycles… That’s why it got brought up.”
On the advice of the county attorney, the Commission ultimately voted to send the proposed ordinances, which also cover cluster mailboxes, to the Codes & Zoning Committee in order to work out the various issues.
Commissioners also approved a number of budget amendments, including $42,000 for digital radios for the Volunteer Fire Department. $10,000 of that will come from a TN CAMS grant received from the state last year.
The request originally was for $52,900 but Fire Chief Jay Woodard noted that there were rebates available if purchased now that would lower the cost.
Woodard added that with the purchase, the department will still be seven radios short of having one for each firefighter.
“Maybe we could look into next year’s budget to purchase those radios and get caught up,” Woodard said. “They can use their own radios but won’t have a county-issued one until we get caught up.”
Other budget amendments approved were:
$72,000 for a new A/V system for the courthouse that will include electronic voting options for the Commission (this will be paid for from CARES Act federal stimulus funds);
$14,257 in insurance recovery for the Sheriff’s Department for a vehicle that was wrecked last month;
$300 in revenue from the Workhouse;
$5,000 in a Homeland Security grant for EMA equipment;
$5,000 in overtime costs at the Convenience Center because of being short staffed;
$7,500 in cleanup items at the Highway Department; and
$4,375 in recovered costs by the Highway Department for guardrail damage.
Commissioners also approved a litter grant application, and resolutions asking the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to consider adding meat processing to their curriculum, and opposing state legislation to modify certificate of need requirements for health care facilities.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
