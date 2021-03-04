The County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Monday, March 8 via Zoom to consider a request for a Site Development Grant.
Tennessee Central Economic Authority is seeking a $500,000 grant for sewer infrastructure improvements at the county’s PowerCom Industrial Center. If approved the funding would come from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, which oversees the Site Development Grant program. Announcements for grant recipients are scheduled to take place in June 2021, according to the ECD website.
“There is a 10% local match that Tennessee Central, not the County, will pay. The County will essentially serve as a pass through between the state and Tennessee Central… Tennessee Central and GNRC (Greater Nashville Regional Council) have been working on the grant application and recently determined that it would need to go through the County,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said via email in explaining the reason for the called meeting. The grant application is due by March 12.
As this is a called meeting, no other business will be considered at Monday’s meeting. The meeting will be streamed live by the mayor’s office.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.