Trousdale County will seek to obtain just under $1 million in grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to add sidewalks to a well-traveled portion of Broadway.
The County Commission, in a special called meeting on Nov. 5, voted to support County Mayor Stephen Chambers’ application for a 2020 Multimodal grant.
“This is a grant that can be used for various projects,” the mayor said.
The idea of building sidewalks from the Broadway-Main Street intersection up to the traffic light at Highway 25 was part of a 2017 transportation study conducted by TDOT and Trousdale County.
At that time, the estimated cost of sidewalks on both sides of Broadway was $1.3 million, with the county’s portion at around $300,000 according to Chambers.
The Multimodal grant, if received, would cover just the right-hand side of Broadway from Depot Street up to Highway 25. The estimated $1 million cost would require a 5% county match, or $50,000.
“Given that there is enough room on the right of Broadway if you’re going up Broadway, people could walk there okay,” the mayor said. “From the depot up the hill, here lately it’s getting more and more people on it. And some of them are having to walk out in the street.”
The mayor said that in consulting with engineering firms, it was recommended to not do the left-hand side of that stretch of Broadway as there would likely be issues of right-of-way with the businesses and residences along the road.
The Multimodal grant application was due by Nov. 9 and Chambers said it would take “a few months” before Trousdale County is notified if it will receive the grant. If so, it would probably be 2-3 years before construction would begin.
“We feel like this has got a pretty good chance of scoring very well, considering this was part of a transportation planning grant given by the state,” Chambers told commissioners. “This is 100% on a state right-of-way and addresses pedestrian and ADA issues on a stretch of road, so we think that will make it score well.”
TDOT is scheduled to rebuild the intersection of Highway 25, Broadway and Halltown Road over the same time period and sidewalks would ideally be linked into the new intersection once completed.
