Trousdale County’s Budget & Finance Committee completed hearings on the proposed 2021-22 budget last week with no fireworks and no changes to the current property tax rate.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote on the budget and tax levies, on first reading, at its May 24 meeting. If approved, second and third readings will be held at the Commission’s June meeting.
The property tax rates are set to remain at $2.4388 in the General Services and $0.8753 in the Urban Services District, where they have been for the last two years.
On May 6, commissioners heard from Public Works, Solid Waste, Urban Services and Debt Service. Most of the departments project lower overall spending in the upcoming fiscal year as opposed to the current one, but some areas are projected to need increased funding.
Public Works has requested $45,000 to purchase more residential trash containers due to the increasing population in the county, and $30,000 to assist with improvements to lighting at the Little League ballfields. The second amount is scheduled to come out of a Local Government Support Grant received last year from the state.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers proposed taking payment amounts from two notes that were paid off in 2021 and roll those into the front-end loader, which would allow that item to be paid off in 2022.
Chambers also proposed taking any remaining fund balance in Education Debt Service and putting it toward the middle school roof project. The county’s wheel tax will sunset on May 25, 2022 when the last payment on the high school is made. By moving an estimated remaining fund balance at that time of almost $165,000 to the JSMS roof, Chambers said that would keep the promise to the community that wheel tax funds would address education debt.
On May 11, commissioners heard from elected officials and other General Services departments.
Property Assessor Mike Potts requested a 4WD truck at a estimated cost of $30,000 to replace his office’s current 2WD. Potts noted that his current truck has become stuck at two inspection sites and a 4WD vehicle would better be able to traverse rough terrain.
County Clerk Rita Crowder requested a new part-time position in her office, citing increased business, and Building Inspector Sam Edwards asked to move his assistant to full-time status because of his office’s increased workload. Both requests received preliminary approval.
On May 13, commissioners heard from the Election Commission, Highway Department and school system.
Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton requested funding for a part-time deputy who would work an estimated 20 hours per week, to allow for someone to be in the office if Paxton is out. Superintendent of Road Bill Scruggs also requested a new, full-time clerical position. That person would train in the expectation of replacing the department’s current clerk, Peggy Taylor, who told commissioners she hoped to retire in December 2022.
The school system plans to give its non-certified staff a 3% raise and will use expected increases to local sales tax receipts to fund those at a cost of about $47,000, said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
The county’s proposed budget leaves the various fund balances with the following estimates on June 30, 2022: $4,166,683 (county general), $805,398 (Solid Waste), $196,238 (Ambulance Service), $513,568 (Debt Service), $164,958 (Education Debt Service), $1,288,518 (Urban Services) and $1,407,995 (Schools).
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
