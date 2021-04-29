The County Commission split the difference on a proposal to ban parking on Front Street, instead approving a limited ban during Monday night’s meeting.
Commissioners voted 13-6 to approve an amended resolution by Beverly Atwood to ban parking between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
The request to ban parking on the street, which runs just behind Main Street on the east side of Broadway, had come at the request of Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply. Owners told the Commission they were having problems receiving deliveries as trucks were unwilling to back down Front Street and risk hitting vehicles parked in the roadway.
Chantel Smith, co-owner of the business, cited issues with emergency vehicles and garbage trucks, as well as the potential impact to future businesses on Main Street from having the street blocked by parked vehicles.
“We’re having to unload on Broadway and then have a trailer jack to get (product),” she said. “A fire truck would not be able to get back there.”
Gordon Hire, who owns the building housing Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply, called the proposal “a common-sense thing” and said he had experienced similar issues in the past.
Tom Compton, who owns and resides in the building at 200 Broadway, countered that he had never been made aware of any problem until reading a Vidette article on the proposed parking ban. Compton also stated that he had only been asked to move a vehicle three times since he purchased the building in 1998.
“I have no parking at 200 Broadway… The people who owned the building when I bought it parked on (Front) Street… The idea that there’s more parking in town is not correct,” he said.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers stressed the importance of encouraging business to succeed in the downtown Hartsville area, noting recent and upcoming measures by Trousdale County government to improve the business district.
“This is not closing Front Street, it’s making it no parking,” the mayor said. “We’re going to spend the next year on downtown revitalization trying to get businesses in the downtown area. If you say you don’t want that, you might as well burn it down because it’d be worth more just for the land.”
Ultimately the Commission opted for Atwood’s compromise proposal, with only Mary Ann Baker, Ken Buckmaster, Landon Gulley, David Nollner, Amber Russell and Gary Walsh voting no. An earlier motion by Walsh to reject the proposal outright failed by a 14-5 vote.
Commissioners also approved a five-member Redistricting Committee consisting of Dwight Jewell, Steve Paxton, Kent Moreland, Sam Edwards and Baker. The group will redraw Trousdale County’s 10 districts based on results from the 2020 census, which are due in September.
Three rezonings were approved on first reading: 14.4 acres on McMurry Blvd. from C-2 to R-2, on West Main Street from R-2 to C-1 and on Highway 231S from A-1 to C-1. All three will come back for public hearings and a second vote in May.
A number of other budget amendments also received approval on Monday:
- $5,250 in CARES Act grant funding for the Senior Center;
- $28,300 in TNCAMS grant funds to replace the roof on the Sheriff’s Station;
- $90,000 in TNCAMS grant funds for new computers for the Sheriff’s Department;
- $86,888 for the sheriff’s office to fund school resource officers at all three schools;
- $1,250 in insurance recovery for damage to the fire hall;
- $5,925 in reimbursed autopsy expenses from CoreCivic;
- $8,414 in Homeland Security grant funds for the EMA department;
- $53,197 in cleanup line items in the 2020-21 county budget;
- $26,000 for the Greater Nashville Regional Council to create a comprehensive growth plan and capital improvement plan for Trousdale County;
- $60,000 from the Urban Services fund balance for change orders in the Streetscape project related to paving;
- $59,000 in added state funding for the school district, which was designated for bonuses for certified staff;
- $10,500 in uTrust donations for the schools;
- $12,035 in school donations by SCORE; and
- $856,000 from the school system’s fund balance to pay for rebuilding the football stadium.
Chambers made one appointment to the Planning Commission that was approved, in former county commissioner Carol Pruitt. Four notaries — Steven Walker Jr., Quinton Fletcher, Mike Potts and Mary Burton — also received approval.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
