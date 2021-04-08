The County Commission will look at banning parking on Front Street during its April meeting.
That announcement came during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Steering Committee.
Mayor Stephen Chambers said the request came from the owners of Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply, as its delivery trucks cannot access the back of the building when vehicles are parked along Front Street. That road runs off Broadway by the old gas station and runs parallel to Main Street before exiting at an alleyway next to Sharon Linville’s law office.
“Vehicles parking on the street have made it difficult for tractor trailers backing in,” Chambers told commissioners. “Pretty much from the back of 111 W. Main Street back to Front Street, we would recommend making that a no parking zone.”
Trousdale County’s Highway Commission, at its last meeting, recommended making the change and referred the matter to the County Commission. A resolution will come before the body at its April 26 meeting.
Chairman Dwight Jewell asked about the potential impact on those who park in an adjacent paved area next to Goose Creek during Friday night football games in the fall. Chambers said that area was not technically part of Front Street and would not be affected by the proposed resolution.
Chambers said notice would be provided to property owners to allow them to have input on the decision. The resolution will not affect access to the parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.
“We’re talking about just the lanes of travel for the street itself, not anything off it,” Chambers added.
The committee also voted to send to the Budget & Finance Committee a recommendation to fund a strategic plan that would be put together by the Greater Nashville Regional Council, an association of 13 counties including Trousdale.
Strategic plans help define priorities for local governments and help align resources, leadership and operations toward a long-term vision.
“Almost anything we apply for, any grants, they ask, ‘What’s your strategic plan?’ ” Chambers said.
“This is very necessary… If you don’t have this, on some of them you’re wasting your time applying. We haven’t done this in a number of years,” Jewell added.
If approved, Trousdale County would pay $20,420 toward the cost of the plan. The Water Board has offered to contribute $6,000 and a USDA grant would cover the remaining $15,000. The county’s portion would come from a Local Government Support Grant received last year as part of the CARES Act, the mayor added.
Chambers also said he hoped to have nominations this month to a five-person Redistricting Committee, which will be charged with redrawing the county’s 10 districts once census results are in. Those results are not expected until September, the mayor added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.