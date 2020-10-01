Members of the County Commission re-elected Dwight Jewell as chairman during Monday night’s meeting.
Jewell was elected by acclamation, as was Bill Fergusson as chairman pro tem.
Commissioners also approved a number of budget amendments, including:
- $1,858 in CARES Act grant funding for the library to purchase PPE items and teleconferencing equipment;
- $2,970 in donated funds for the Fire Department to purchase four MSA 45-minute air bottles;
- $540 for payment of a volunteer firefighter who is also a county employee;
- $22,500 in CARES Act funding for the Senior Center;
- $18,194 to hire an assistant in the Building, Inspection & Codes office;
- $1,109 in unemployment compensation by the school system; and
- $1,049,170 in a bond issued for the replacement of the roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
The Commission also approved the adoption of the 2018 ICC building codes with relation to commercial construction. Consideration of the residential codes will take place in October.
Two re-zonings were approved on first reading and will come back for public hearings and second votes in October. One changes property on Highway 25 from commercial to agricultural, and the second on Herod Lane from industrial to residential.
Two roads were named to the Trousdale County Road List: Acorn Trail and Hickory Ridge Lane. Both will be maintained by the county.
Lisa Scruggs was appointed as judicial commissioner, Linda Carey and Shelby Lee were named to the Board of Equalization while Mark Abbotoy, Lloyd Butts and Eric Holder were reappointed, and Seth Thurman was appointed to the Industrial Development Board.
Two notaries were approved: Stephanie Meyer and Linda Black.
The County Commission will next meet on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
