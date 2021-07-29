The County Commission halted plans for a tow-in lot on Highway 231S, unanimously rejecting a request to rezone the property during Monday night’s meeting.
The property owner had requested a partial rezoning of property on Highway 231S at Robertson Lane to commercial, to allow him to move his towing business from Lebanon.
Neighbors spoke against the proposal, citing concerns over traffic and safety.
“We don’t know how they’re going to access the property. Robertson Lane is a single-lane road, any additional traffic is going to be a safety concern,” Casey Kuhn said.
Commissioner Richard Harsh made the motion to reject the proposal, saying, “The property is unsuitable for any development, especially commercial… This is a blind curve coming off 231; there will be accidents there, it’s a dangerous place.”
Four other rezoning proposals all received approval without debate. Two on second reading took a piece of property on Walnut Grove Road from A-1 to R-1 and on McMurry Blvd. from C-2 to R-3 for development. The other two, on first reading, would change a parcel on River Road to R-1 and a property on Highway 10 to R-1. Both those will have public hearings and second votes in August.
Commissioners also approved three budget amendments, the biggest being $65,000 for the sheriff’s department to purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles. That funding will come from a TNCAMS grant received last year as part of COVID-19 relief.
The other two funding requests were $850 to purchase a decal printer for the County Clerk’s office and $9,000 toward a Soil Conservation Officer for the USDA office.
The Commission also voted to add four roads to the county’s Official Road List: Linda Lane, Rooney Lane, Tri Star Lane and Triple Acres Lane.
Commissioners also supported a resolution allowing the mayor to apply for a Multimodal Grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The county sought such a grant last year to fund sidewalks on Broadway and is trying again to get that funding.
Mary Ann Baker was approved for a four-year term on the Planning Commission, and three notaries were approved: Amber Russell, Craig Murray Sr. and Baker.
In his quarterly report, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said the Trousdale school system finished the 2020-21 year with a surplus of roughly $266,000.
Satterfield noted that COVID relief funds and larger-than-expected receipts in both property tax and local sales tax helped make a surplus possible.
“It’s good that we’re in the black, just be aware that it will be short-lived after the federal money is gone,” Satterfield said. “For the time being, we’re in a better place than we’ve been in a number of years.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
