The County Commission has a lengthy but routine agenda for its scheduled Sept. 28 meeting.
Commissioners will elect a chairman and chairman pro tem during that meeting. Current placeholders Dwight Jewell and Bill Fergusson each said during Monday’s work session that they were willing to serve in those positions again if asked.
Seven budget amendments will come up for votes:
- $1,858 in grant funding for the library to purchase personal protective equipment and web conferencing equipment;
- $2,970 in funding for the Volunteer Fire Department to purchase four new air bottles;
- $540 for the Fire Department to cover volunteers who are also county employees;
- $22,500 in CARES Act grant funds for the Senior Center to assist those in need;
- $18,194 for a part-time administrative assistant in the Building, Codes & Zoning office;
- $1,109 in unemployment compensation for the school system; and
- $1,049,120 for the replacement of the roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School. County government has issued a bond to cover the amount.
The part-time assistant at the building office has been requested for some time as the office has become much busier in recent years. Building official Sam Edwards said the position would be 24 to 25 hours per week at $13 per hour.
Two updates to the County Road List are scheduled to receive votes: Hickory Ridge Lane and Acorn Trail. Both are to be added to the list of county-maintained roads.
Two rezoning are scheduled for votes on first reading. One on Highway 25 would go from C-2 (commercial) to A-1 (agricultural), while the other on Herod Lane would go from I-1 (industrial) to R-1 (residential).
Commissioners will also vote on adopting the ICC 2018 version of building codes as related to commercial construction. The updated residential codes will come up for a vote in October, once a decision is made on whether to require sprinklers in new homes.
A number of appointments are also scheduled for votes Monday. Lisa Scruggs has been nominated by General Sessions Judge Kenny Linville to serve as a judicial commissioner and Seth Thurman has been nominated to the Industrial Development Board. All five members of the Board of Equalization are up for nomination to two-year terms. Eric Holder, Lloyd Butts and Mark Abbotoy are being reappointed, while Linda Carey and Shelby Lee are first-time appointments.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.